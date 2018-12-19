State AG: Church underreported number of priests with sex misconduct allegations

Even as Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich has been playing a larger role in dealing with the priest sex abuse crisis in the United States and around the world, a report released Wednesday by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan shows the Catholic church in Illinois has dramatically underreported the number of priests with sexual misconduct allegations.

“While the six dioceses in Illinois have now publicly identified 185 clergy members as having been ‘credibly’ accused of child sexual abuse, Madigan’s investigation has found that the dioceses have received allegations of sexual abuse of at least 500 additional priests and clergy members in Illinois,” according to a news release from Madigan.

Her agency found “that allegations frequently have not been adequately investigated by the dioceses or not investigated at all.”

“In many cases, the church failed to notify law enforcement” or child-welfare authorities, according to the statement.

“Among the common reasons the dioceses have provided for not investigating an allegation is that the priest or clergy member was deceased or had already resigned at the time the allegation of child sexual abuse was first reported to the diocese.”

Madigan’s news release said the church “has failed in its moral obligation to provide survivors, parishioners and the public a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois.”