State trooper killed in I-94 crash survived being hit by car early in career

Jerry Ellis and his oldest daughter, Kaylee, as she puts a tiara on the Illinois State Trooper's head. | Provided

Just months into his job as an Illinois State Police trooper, Gerald “Jerry” Ellis responded to a call of a man threatening to jump from an overpass in the northern suburbs.

As Ellis worked to shut down traffic lanes on Interstate 94 so officers could talk the man out of jumping, an impatient driver tried to get around the closure and hit Ellis just as the man plunged off the bridge.

Both would survive that close call in June 2009.

But early Saturday, about 10 miles south, Ellis, in his police SUV, was again hit by a car on I-94 — this time fatally.

The late trooper’s father, Terry Ellis, said his son always put his family — especially his two young daughters, Zoe and Kaylee — ahead of all else.

“It’s been a real trying day,” Terry Ellis said in a phone conversation hours after his 36-year-old son’s death. “I don’t wish this for anybody to have to go through, losing a son.”

Terry said his son decided to become a trooper after returning from a tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Iraq.

The veteran completed a law enforcement major in college and interned with the ISP District 14 office in downstate Macomb, where he grew up and where his grandfather had worked as a chief desk clerk.

“He decided to take it a step farther and he wanted to be a trooper,” Terry said. “He was proud to be a state trooper.”

Terry worried about the dangers of his son’s new job, just as he had when his son was deployed overseas.

The two spoke the day before the fatal crash about another trooper, 34-year-old Brooke Jones-Story, who was struck and killed by a semitrailer Thursday near Rockford. Three troopers have been killed on the job over the first three months of 2019.

“When all these troopers started getting hit, I started really worrying,” the father said, remembering his son’s first I-94 crash a decade ago that required knee surgery.

“He said, ‘Dad, it’s just part of my job.’ He knew the danger of it and he was alright with it.”

Jerry faithfully called his parents at least once a week at their Macomb home from the one he shared with his wife and daughters in north suburban Antioch. And every once in a while, Jerry would make the trip to go hunting with his dad.

“We made plans every year to go deer hunting,” Terry said.

Almost every Christmas, Jerry Ellis and his family would go down to his parents’ home to celebrate. For Easter this year, Terry asked his son what type of candy to send for his two granddaughters. “If it’s candy, they’ll eat it,” Jerry told his dad.

“He was a good father and a good family man. He always put family first,” Terry said. “It’s going to be hard for two young girls like that to grow up without a dad.”