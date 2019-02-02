Troopers handled weather-related slide-offs through Friday in NW Indiana

A crash from Friday on westbound Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana, just one of a number of calls police there received due to incidents caused by the cold and snow. | Indiana State Police

Indiana state troopers responded to numerous cold- and snow-related crashes, slide-offs and assisting motorists calls Tuesday through Friday in a concentrated area of problems on I-80/94 and I-65 through Lake, Porter, La Porte, Newton and Jasper Counties in northwest Indiana.

The incidents occurred beginning 3 p.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Friday, according to Indiana State Police. There were intermediate lane closures for crash cleanup and removal of wreckage in those areas.

The majority of the incidents were due to drivers going too fast for the conditions, police said.

Calls for service along those interstates:

• 49 slide-offs

• 22 personal injury crashes (none life-threatening)

• 182 property damage crashes

• 182 abandoned vehicles

• 416 assisting motorists

Additionally, the Regional Dispatch Center fielded more than 1,700 calls, including more than 1,000 of those for service, state police said.

Area residents can also call 1-(800) 261-7623 or go to indot.carsprogram.org for up-to-date road conditions and closures.