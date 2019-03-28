Toddler briefly kidnapped during Bridgeport car theft: police

A person is being questioned Thursday night after a car was stolen with a 3-year-old girl inside and then abandoned down the street on the South Side.

A person entered the car in a parking lot about 6:40 p.m. in the 900 block of West Pershing Road in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The suspect drove the car, which had the girl inside, to the 4400 block of South Shields, where they abandoned the car and left the girl uninjured, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the incident as an aggravated kidnapping.