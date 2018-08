Lanes to close on Illinois 64 in Glendale Heights Tuesday

Lanes will close for pavement repairs this week on westbound Illinois 64 in west suburban Glendale Heights.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, IL-64/North Avenue will be reduced to one lane between Swift Road and River Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra travel time, the department said.