LaSalle Co. sheriffs illegally arrested, strip searched Marine: suit

A group of LaSalle County sheriff’s deputies illegally arrested and strip searched a female Marine Corps veteran before trying to conceal the evidence of their misconduct, a newly filed federal lawsuit alleges.

Zandrea Askew, a 28-year-old woman who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2015, alleges that she was sitting in her parked car on a street in LaSalle County in the early hours of Jan. 20, 2017.

It was then, she alleges, that two LaSalle County sheriff’s officers approached her and made her perform field sobriety tests, despite her showing no signs of intoxication and having no warrants for her arrest.

After passing the field sobriety tests, she was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and was taken to a local hospital, the suit alleges. It was there that the deputies tried “to obtain a blood sample” from Askew with no legal justification.

All the while, Askew was cooperative and respectful to the deputies, the suit states.

From the hospital, she was taken to the LaSalle County Jail. Once there, the suit states, at least three sheriff’s deputies dragged her into a cell, threw her to the ground and “unreasonably and deliberately attacked and restrained [Askew] causing injury to [her body]” as several more deputies looked on, the suit states.

While she was restrained, three deputies “forcibly and maliciously” strip searched Askew, violently pulling her hair in the process, she alleges. The cell she was in was also equipped with video surveillance.

Surveillance footage provided to the Sun-Times shows three deputies flanking Askew in a cell. As Askew faces the cell wall, one deputy suddenly throws her onto a bench and then onto the floor. The deputies can then be seen removing Askew’s pants.

“The Officers’ conduct in stripping Plaintiff of her clothing was intentionally demeaning, dehumanizing, undignified, humiliating, terrifying, embarrassing, and degrading,” the suit states.

Several unidentified officers and employees of the sheriff’s office “attempted to delete and/or destroy the video recording of the assault and stripping of the Plaintiff,” the suit states. “However, despite these efforts, a restored version of the video was recovered and disclosed to Plaintiff by the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

Askew’s attorney, Terry Ekl, noted in the complaint that Illinois law prohibits law enforcement officers from strip searching suspects arrested for misdemeanor offenses — such as driving under the influence of drugs — “unless there is a reasonable belief that the individual is concealing a weapon or a controlled substance.”

Ekl said the officers “had no reasonable belief” that Askew was hiding a weapon or drugs.

Askew was soon charged with driving under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest. Eighteen months later, the LaSalle County State’s Attorney dismissed both charges and wrote “that there was no probable cause” for Askew’s arrest, the suit states.

The 11-count suit alleges a host of Fourth Amendment violations, including unlawful detention, false arrest, excessive force, violations of due process, failure to intervene and malicious prosecution. The suit seeks more than $1 million in damages.

LaSalle County, the sheriff and seven sheriff’s deputies were named as defendants. A representative from the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office, which represents the county in civil litigation, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.