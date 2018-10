Man, 19, wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 11:45 a.m., the 19-year-old was walking in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a male gunman stepped out a blue SUV and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.