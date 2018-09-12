Luis Gutierrez running for Chicago mayor? Press conference today

WASHINGTON – Rep. Luis Gutierrez D-Ill., mulling a run for Chicago mayor in the wake of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s surprise decision to retire, has a noon press conference in Chicago today to announce his decision.

If Gutierrez does not run, he can still be an influence in helping to narrow the swelling field considering jumping in the February primary.

The presser was still being organized on Wednesday morning with a location still in the works, according to Gutierrez’s political spokesman Laurie Glenn.

On Sept. 5, the day after Emanuel’s announcement not to seek a third term, Gutierrez told the Sun-Times,“I will think about it. I’m not going to open up an exploratory committee. I am not going to open up a campaign. I am simply going to continue to talk. And I think I owe it to the Chicagoans that are calling and I am having conversations with,” Gutierrez said.

First elected to Congress in 1992, after serving as an alderman, Gutierrez is not seeking re-election.

In June, the Sun-Times reported that Gutierrez was planning to move to Puerto Rico next year, where he has family and a second home.

Though his term ends this January, he will be sticking around for his top “priority”: seeing his daughter Jessica get elected as 30th Ward alderman. She is challenging Ald. Ariel Reboyras.

Meanwhile. Gutierrez’ government office has these upcoming events on his official schedule: