Man, 20, shot in left buttocks while riding in car in Humboldt Park

A man was struck by a bullet late Tuesday while riding in a car that was going through a Humboldt Park street.

At 11:10 p.m., the 20-year-old was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle headed southbound in the 3400 block of West Augusta when he heard shots, according to Chicago police.

He felt pain in his left buttocks and was taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.