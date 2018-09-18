Man, 21, shot in Archer Heights

A man was shot while riding in a vehicle early Tuesday in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle fired shots at 12:22 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kostner, according to Chicago police.

He was shoe in the shoulder and was taken to MacNeal Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shots may have been fired from a beige Ford Explorer, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.