Man, 21, wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood of the West Side.

The shooting occurred between 2 and 3 a.m. in the 100 block of South Keeler Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 21-year-old told investigators he heard shots and a bullet grazed his forearm, police said. He brought himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in good condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.