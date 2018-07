Man, 22, grazed in Lawndale shooting

A man was grazed by a bullet Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4:50 a.m, the 22-year-old was in the 1200 block of South Homan Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a graze wound, police said. He was in good condition.