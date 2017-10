Man, 23, shot in Humboldt Park

A 23-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 12:19 p.m., the victim was in the 900 block of North Hamlin when someone walked up to him and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the arm and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.