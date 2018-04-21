Man, 23, struck by stolen vehicle fleeing police in Lincoln Park

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a stolen vehicle Saturday morning as it led police on a chase through the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The man was struck about 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fullerton Avenue and Halsted Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious to critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint about 10 minutes earlier in the 1300 block of West Waveland in the Lake View neighborhood, police said. After the crash, the vehicle struck multiple parked vehicles before the suspects abandoned it in the 2600 block of West North in the Logan Square neighborhood. The vehicle was later recovered by police.

Prior to stealing the vehicle, the suspects robbed another person at gunpoint in the 1400 block of North Dayton in the Goose Island neighborhood, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

They may have stolen another vehicle at gunpoint in the 1500 block of North Talman in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the crime spree.

CTA No. 8 were being temporarily rerouted in both directions from Halsted, Webster, Sheffield and Wrightwood due to street blockage., according to the CTA.

In addition, No. 74 buses were being rerouted from Fullerton, Sheffield, Wrightwood, Lincoln and Fullerton, the CTA said. Westbound buses were unaffected.

Riders houd allow extra time while traveling through the area, the CTA said.