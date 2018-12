Man, 24, wounded in West Side shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was wounded when two males he didn’t know walked up to him, fired shots and then ran off at 1:07 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his upper body and was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital where he was in fair condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.