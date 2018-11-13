Man, 25, in critical condition after getting shot, beaten up in Englewood

A man and woman beat a man up after he was shot Tuesday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 8:23 p.m., the 25-year-old was found with a bullet wound in the 6100 block of South Ada, according to Chicago police. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw the man being physically assaulted by a man and woman.

The 25-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. His two attackers fled in a grey vehicle.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.