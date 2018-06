Man, 26, shot near Humboldt Park

A man was shot early Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 12:50 a.m., the 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Sacramento Avenue when someone in a passing black SUV fired shots at him, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his arm and grazed in his hip, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.