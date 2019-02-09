Man, 26, shot while riding vehicle on Far South Side

A man was wounded by gunfire Saturday morning in The Bush neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 3 a.m., the 26-year-old was struck by a bullet while riding a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Burley, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the right side of his body.

The 26-year-old was driven to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. He told officers he did not see his shooter or the direction the gunshots hailed from.