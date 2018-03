Man, 30, shot in Chatham

A man was shot Thursday night in the Far South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 7:20 p.m., a 30-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with another person in the 800 block of East 86th Street when he was shot in the buttocks, Chicago Police said.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.