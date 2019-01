Man, 35, shot in Englewood

A man was wounded by gunfire early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:55 a.m., the 35-year-old was shot while standing on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police. An armed male walked over and fired at him, striking his left leg.

The 35-year-old was taken to University of Illinois Hospital, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.