Man, 42, shot in South Austin

A 42-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 5 p.m., the man was in the 900 block of North Menard when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in his leg, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.