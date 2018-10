Man, 64, shot while sitting on porch in East Side

A 64-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the East Side neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:15 p.m., the man was sitting on a front in the 9600 block of East Ewing when someone wearing all black clothing shot him in the leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.