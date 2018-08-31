Man, 65, missing from Bronzeville

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly a week from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Nathaniel McDaniel, 65, was last seen Saturday in the 4700 block of South Drexel, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

McDaniel was described as a 6-foot, 145-pound African American man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about him was asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.