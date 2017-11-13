Man carjacked vehicle with woman, two children inside in Wheeling

Surveillance photo of the suspect who carjacked a vehicle with a woman and two children inside Sunday afternoon in Wheeling. | Wheeling police

A man carjacked a vehicle left running outside a drugstore with a woman and two children inside Sunday afternoon in north suburban Wheeling.

About 3:20 p.m., a man left his wife and two children—a 1-week-old and a 3-year-old—in his running vehicle while he went inside Walgreens in the first block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to Wheeling police.

When the man returned to the parking lot, he discovered his vehicle was missing, police said. He tried calling his wife’s cellphone, but did not reach her, then called police.

The store’s surveillance video showed a man getting in the vehicle and driving off with the family, police said.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network alert was broadcast to police agencies and an AMBER alert was in the process of being issued when the victim called police and said she was in the 4700 block of West Belmont in Chicago.

Wheeling and Chicago police found the woman and children unharmed, police said. The carjacker stole her cellphone and money.

The suspect is described as a white man between 37 and 40 with a short beard and light-colored eyes, police said. He was wearing a black winter hat, white-and-black camouflage pants, and gym shoes.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.