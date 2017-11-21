Man changing tire fatally struck by car in Naperville

A man was fatally struck by a car while changing a tire early Tuesday in west suburban Naperville.

At 12:01 a.m., the 26-year-old Itasca man was changing a tire on his 2004 Kia Optima at 75th Street and Fort Hill Drive when he was struck by a eastbound black 2017 Subaru Impreza, according to Naperville police.

The man who was struck was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Eastbound 75th Street was closed between Fort Hill Drive and Book Road until 4:06 a.m., police said.

No charges or citations have been issued as of Tuesday morning as the Naperville Traffic Unit investigates.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 420-8833.