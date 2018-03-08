Man charged with armed robbery, carjacking on Near West Side

A man has been charged with carjacking a man and robbing a woman in two separate January incidents on the Near West Side.

Jesse Davis, 19, is accused of approaching a 28-year-old man about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 2100 block of West Monroe and stealing his vehicle at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police.

He also walked up to a 28-year-old woman about 3:45 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 600 block of North Wolcott, police said. Davis then punched the woman, threw her to the ground and threatened to shoot her before stealing her cellphone.

Davis, who lives in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, was already being held without bail at the Cook County Jail on separate felony charges when investigators identified him as the suspect in the carjacking and robbery, police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.said.

He was charged Wednesday with one felony count each of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated vehicular carjacking with a firearm and aggravated battery, police said.