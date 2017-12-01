Man charged with beating, robbing woman in Bucktown

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assault and robbery of a woman Sunday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood after turning himself in early Wednesday.

Deonta Terry, of the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood, was in police custody after turning himself in at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday at the Wentworth District police station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., according to Chicago Police.

About 3:25 a.m. Sunday, Terry followed a 23-year-old woman from the CTA Blue Line stop at North and Damen avenues, police said. He pulled her into a gangway in the 1600 block of North Bell Avenue, where he beat, robbed and disrobed her.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, about four hours before he turned himself in.

Terry was charged with one felony count each of robbery, kidnapping with force or the threat of force, aggravated battery involving strangling, and attempted criminal sexual assault with the use of force, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.