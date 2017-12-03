Man charged with deadly Black Friday shooting, another questioned

A 19-year-old man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Black Friday in the East Side neighborhood.

Alec Aguilar, who also lives in the neighborhood, is charged with a felony count of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Manuel Salazar on Nov. 24.

Salazar was a passenger in a vehicle at 10:18 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Avenue M when someone shot him from another vehicle, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Salazar was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to his back, authorities said.

Aguilar was denied bail at a court appearance Sunday, according to Cook County Sheriff’s office records. He was expected to return to court Monday.

Police said an 18-year-old man was also being questioned in connection with the shooting.