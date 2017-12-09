Man charged with DUI for Jane Addams crash with 2 squad cars

A man accused of crashing a car into two Cook County sheriff’s squad cars late Tuesday on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway has been charged with DUI.

Two Cook County sheriff’s officers were conducting a traffic stop about 11:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Arlington Heights Road, according to Illinois State Police. During the stop, an Acura TL driven by 40-year-old Peter A. Hill ran off the road to the left shoulder and hit both officers’ squad cars.

The two officers were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, while Hill was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, all with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said.

Hill, who lives in Park Ridge, was charged with a single count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily harm, according to state police.

He was released on bond and his next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 4, according to state police and the Cook County sheriff’s office.