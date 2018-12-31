Man charged with DUI in Geneva crash

A 28-year-old Batavia man is facing charges in connection with a crash last week in west suburban Geneva.

David Walgenbach was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, expired registration, disobeying a stop sign, failure to wear a seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fireworks, according to Geneva police.

The early morning crash on Dec. 22 occurred when Walgenbach failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle in the 200 block of East State Street, police said.

Walgenbach and the 22-year-old Geneva man behind the wheel of the car he collided with were taken to hospitals for treatment.