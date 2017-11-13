Man charged with killing man found shot in car in Chicago Heights

An 18-year-old man was charged Monday with killing a 23-year-old man found shot in a car early Saturday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

At 4:16 a.m., officers found Michael Overall sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1800 block of Chicago Road in Chicago Heights, according to Chicago Heights police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Overall was initially taken to St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, then was airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 5:26 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. The medical examiner’s office listed Overall’s home address in University Park, but police said he was a Steger resident.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The Illinois State Police crime scene services were contacted to process the scene.

On Monday, Trevor Keith, of Park Forest, was charged with first-degree murder, police said in a statement. Keith will appear in bond court Tuesday at the Markham Court House.