Man charged with robbing Subway restaurant Tinley Park

A man has been charged with robbing a sandwich shop two months ago in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Mark A. Sherman, 35, faces one count of aggravated robbery, according to Tinley Park police.

At 7:18 a.m. on Aug. 14, Sherman entered the Subway restaurant in the 17200 block of South Oak Park Avenue, implied he had a gun and ran out with $150, police said.

Neighbors received a reverse 911 message shortly after the robbery alerting them to a police manhunt in the area.

Sherman, a Tinley Park resident, was charged Monday and was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday at the Bridgeview courthouse.