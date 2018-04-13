Man charged with West Town home invasion that led to police-involved shooting

Police investigate after an officer shot a suspect Wednesday night near Damen and Hoyne. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

A 19-year-old Austin man is facing felony charges after he allegedly shot a woman he was holding at gunpoint Wednesday evening during a home invasion in the West Town neighborhood, and was himself shot by police.

Marco Malvais was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery causing bodily harm, aggravated assault to a police officer and two counts of home invasion—all felonies, Chicago Police said.

He was ordered held without bail during a hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, according to court records.

Malvais was shot by an officer about 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Washington Boulevard, police said.

The officer was responding to a call for a well-being check at a garden apartment in the block when they learned there was a possible home invasion, police said. When they went to the front door of the home, they heard a gunshot and broke in.

The officer saw Malvais holding the 23-year-old woman at gunpoint and shot him in the abdomen when he began to drag her into another room, Sgt. Rocco Alioto said at a news conference following the shooting.

Malvais then shot the woman in the arm during a struggle, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The woman and Malvais were both taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The woman did not know Malvais, Alioto said. Shortly before police were called to the home dispatchers received a report of a person with a gun confronting a person in the same neighborhood.

The officer who fired the shot was placed on routine, 30-day administrative leave pending an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.