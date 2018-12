Man dies after car crash in Woodlawn: police

A man was killed in a car crash early Monday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 12:43 a.m., he was driving north in the 6600 block of Stony Island Avenue when he struck a tree, police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t immediately confirmed the death.