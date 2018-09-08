Man dies after Labor Day shooting in East Garfield Park

A 25-year-old man died Thursday after he was shot on Labor Day in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Trenton Land, a resident of Lafayette, Indiana, was riding in a vehicle about 3:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Jackson when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Land was struck in his head and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died Thursday at 7:15 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy found he died from multiple gunshot wounds. His dead was ruled a homicide.