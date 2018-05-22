Man exposed himself to woman in Portage Park: police

Surveillance image of the man wanted for exposing himself to a woman Friday afternoon in the 6100 block of West Addison. | Chicago Police

Authorities are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman Friday afternoon in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He walked up to the 25-year-old woman about 2:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Addison before exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He ran away when the woman called police.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and weighing 120 to 150 pounds, police said. He had a light brown complexion and wore a dark blue or black baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored logo on it and dirty, light-colored blue jeans. He was carrying a medium-sized blue and red duffel or gym bag.

Police released surveillance images of the man and are asking anyone with information to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDtip.com.