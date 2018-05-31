Man killed, another wounded in West Englewood drive-by shooting: police

Two men were wounded, one fatally, on Thursday in the 6400 block of South Hoyne. | Google Earth

A man was killed and another was wounded Thursday evening in a drive-by shooting in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

Just after 7 p.m., the pair was outside when someone in the back seat of a passing car opened fire in the 6400 block of South Hoyne, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the head and later died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. A 23-year-old man’s condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.