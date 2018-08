Man killed in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at 3:37 a.m. found 29-year-old Kenyate Sparks with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 1100 block of South Springfield, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sparks was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 8:52 a.m., authorities said.

Area North detectives were investigating.