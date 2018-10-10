Man killed in South Shore shooting

A man was found fatally shot Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Darnell Bass, 44, was found lying on the curb with gunshot wounds to his chest and back at 10:19 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Merrill, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Banks, who lived in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 5:29 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said. An autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his death was ruled a homicide.

A 65-year-old woman was critically wounded in another shooting in the same block on Sunday morning.

Area Central detectives were investigating.