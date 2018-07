Man seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in a Lawndale neighborhood drive-by attack on the Southwest Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the 30-year-old was on a front porch in the 1400 block of South Millard Avenue when someone in a passing gold-colored car opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck multiple times in his shoulder, abdomen and hip, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating.