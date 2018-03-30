Man shot at gas station in West Pullman

A man was shot at a gas station early Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 25-year-old was sitting in a van at 12:43 a.m. in the parking lot of the gas station in the first block of East 116th Street when someone in a black sedan shot him in the back, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was being transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.