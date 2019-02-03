Man shot by group of males after arguing with woman in Pilsen

A man was wounded by gunfire that came from a group of people who swarmed his vehicle Saturday in the Pilsen neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:53 p.m., the 25-year-old was arguing with a woman and drove after her to the 1600 block of South Loomis Street, according to Chicago police.

Once there, several males circled his vehicle and told him to come out, police said. He drove away instead.

Someone fired a shot as he was fleeing, police said. The bullet pierced the rear door on the driver’s side and grazed the 25-year-old’s lower back.

The 25-year-old declined medical treatment, police said. No one is in custody.