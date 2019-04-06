Man shot during drive-by attack in Fernwood

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the Fernwood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was standing about 5:15 p.m. on a sidewalk in the first block of East 102nd Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh, police said. He took himself to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.

