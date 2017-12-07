Man shot during South Shore home invasion

A man was shot during a home invasion Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Two men, both 54, were inside the apartment at 9:26 a.m. when a male they know kicked in the door of the apartment in the 6700 block of South Constance, according to Chicago Police.

The intruder shot one of the men in the leg and fled the scene, police said. The other man was not injured.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The suspect was not in custody Thursday morning. Area Central detectives are investigating.