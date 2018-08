Man shot in the head, wounded in Back of the Yards

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:15 a.m., the 29-year-old was sitting on a porch in the 5400 block of South Honore Street when someone in a passing gray vehicle pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was hit in his head and leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.