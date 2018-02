Man shot in armed robbery in Back of the Yards

A man was robbed and shot in the hand early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 46, was walking about 2 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Bishop Street when an unknown male approached him, showed a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The robber then shot the man in the hand, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Area Central detectives investigate.