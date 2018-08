Man shot in forehead while riding bike in Burnside

A man was shot in his forehead Saturday evening in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was riding his back when a dark colored car pulled up and two people fired shots at 5:28 p.m. in the 500 block of East 92nd Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the left side of his forehead and was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.