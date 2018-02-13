Man shot in Homan Square

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Homan Square neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was shot in the leg at 4:57 p.m. in the 3600 block of East Flournoy, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Two hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip about a block away in the 700 block of South Saint Louis, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shootings.