Man shot in Humboldt Park attack

A man was shot Saturday evening in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. | Google Earth

A man was wounded Saturday evening in a West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting.

The 20-year-old was on a sidewalk about 6 p.m. when people in a van started shooting at him in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the right leg, police said. Paramedics took him to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was in good condition.