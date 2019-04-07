Man shot in legs in Kilbourn Park

A man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:24 a.m., the 29-year-old was in a red Nissan sedan in the 4100 block of West Belmont Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Community First Medical Center with wounds to the legs and later to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

